Mitchell Robinson and his New York Knicks teammates will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 100-98 win over the Heat, Robinson totaled five points, seven rebounds and two steals.

We're going to look at Robinson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.5 6.6 Rebounds 9.5 11.3 11.2 Assists -- 0.5 0.5 PRA -- 18.3 18.3 PR -- 17.8 17.8



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Suns

Robinson is responsible for attempting 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.0 per game.

Robinson's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Suns are the 16th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.3 points per game.

The Suns concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked 13th in the league, allowing 25.2 per contest.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 35 10 10 2 0 1 0 11/20/2022 17 2 4 0 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.