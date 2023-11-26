On Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center, the Chicago Bulls (5-12) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Brooklyn Nets (7-8). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-CHI.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Bulls matchup.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

YES and NBCS-CHI Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-3.5) 214.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-3) 215 -148 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Nets score 115.1 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 114.9 (20th in the league) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have a -91 scoring differential, falling short by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 106.5 points per game, 28th in the league, and are allowing 111.9 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

The two teams average 221.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than this game's total.

These teams give up 226.8 points per game combined, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has compiled an 11-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Nets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +20000 +10000 - Bulls +15000 +8000 -

