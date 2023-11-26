The Chicago Bulls (5-12) visit the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) after losing five straight road games. The Nets are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

YES and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 117 - Bulls 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Nets (- 2.5)

Nets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-9.8)

Nets (-9.8) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Nets (11-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 73.3% of the time, 43.9% more often than the Bulls (5-12-0) this year.

Brooklyn (3-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (100%) than Chicago (3-4) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 53.3% of the time this season (eight out of 15). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (eight out of 17).

The Nets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-0) this season, better than the .250 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (2-6).

Nets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Nets are scoring 115.1 points per game (11th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.9 points per contest on defense (20th-ranked).

Brooklyn is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 47.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 44.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Nets are dishing out 25.9 assists per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Brooklyn ranks worst in the NBA with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in league).

The Nets are dominating in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank fourth-best in the league in threes (14.9 per game) and fourth-best in shooting percentage from downtown (38.5%).

