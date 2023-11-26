Nets vs. Bulls November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (4-6) go up against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-CHI.
Nets vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, NBCS-CHI
Nets Players to Watch
- Cameron Thomas puts up 33.0 points, 4.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Ben Simmons puts up 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10.0 boards per game.
- Mikal Bridges posts 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 2.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
- Royce O'Neale averages 8.0 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 boards.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan provides 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Bulls.
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- LaVine is putting up 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 40.0% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Alex Caruso gets the Bulls 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while averaging 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Coby White is putting up 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is sinking 30.8% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
Nets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Bulls
|113.2
|Points Avg.
|109.9
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|45.0%
|37.0%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
