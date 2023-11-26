Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (4-6) go up against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-CHI.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, NBCS-CHI

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas puts up 33.0 points, 4.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Ben Simmons puts up 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10.0 boards per game.

Mikal Bridges posts 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 2.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale averages 8.0 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 boards.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan provides 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Bulls.

On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

LaVine is putting up 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 40.0% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Alex Caruso gets the Bulls 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while averaging 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Coby White is putting up 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is sinking 30.8% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Nets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Nets Bulls 113.2 Points Avg. 109.9 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 45.9% Field Goal % 45.0% 37.0% Three Point % 35.2%

