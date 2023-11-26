The Chicago Bulls (5-12) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Nets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -3.5 214.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 11 times.

Brooklyn's outings this year have an average total of 230.1, 15.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nets have gone 11-4-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -155 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nets have a 60.8% chance to win.

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Nets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 11 73.3% 115.1 221.6 114.9 226.8 225.8 Bulls 13 76.5% 106.5 221.6 111.9 226.8 219.3

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.

The Nets have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

In home games, Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread (6-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-2-0).

The Nets score just 3.2 more points per game (115.1) than the Bulls give up (111.9).

Brooklyn has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 3-6 record overall when putting up more than 111.9 points.

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Nets and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 11-4 2-0 8-7 Bulls 5-12 2-4 8-9

Nets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Nets Bulls 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 106.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 114.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.9 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 5-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-5 5-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-4

