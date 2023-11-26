Nets vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (5-12) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.
Nets vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-3.5
|214.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 11 times.
- Brooklyn's outings this year have an average total of 230.1, 15.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nets have gone 11-4-0 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.
- Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -155 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nets have a 60.8% chance to win.
Nets vs Bulls Additional Info
Nets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|11
|73.3%
|115.1
|221.6
|114.9
|226.8
|225.8
|Bulls
|13
|76.5%
|106.5
|221.6
|111.9
|226.8
|219.3
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Nets have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- In home games, Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread (6-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-2-0).
- The Nets score just 3.2 more points per game (115.1) than the Bulls give up (111.9).
- Brooklyn has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 3-6 record overall when putting up more than 111.9 points.
Nets vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|11-4
|2-0
|8-7
|Bulls
|5-12
|2-4
|8-9
Nets vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Nets
|Bulls
|115.1
|106.5
|11
|28
|7-2
|2-1
|3-6
|2-1
|114.9
|111.9
|20
|10
|5-0
|4-5
|5-0
|5-4
