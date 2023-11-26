Ahead of a game against the Chicago Bulls (5-12), the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 at Barclays Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Nets are coming off of a 112-97 win against the Heat in their last outing on Saturday. In the Nets' win, Mikal Bridges led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding six rebounds and three assists).

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out Hip 6.5 10.8 6.7 Cameron Thomas SG Out Ankle 26.9 3.8 2.1 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Questionable Back 5.8 2.3 3.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Zach LaVine: Questionable (Foot), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Toe), Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

YES and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -2.5 214.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.