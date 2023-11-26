How to Watch the Nets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (5-12) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) on November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Nets vs Bulls Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 47% from the field this season, the same percentage the Bulls allow to opponents.
- In games Brooklyn shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 3-5 overall.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at third.
- The Nets average just 3.2 more points per game (115.1) than the Bulls give up (111.9).
- Brooklyn has a 3-6 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Nets post 111.1 points per game at home, compared to 119.7 points per game on the road.
- When playing at home, Brooklyn is allowing 11.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than away from home (121.1).
- The Nets are averaging 14.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.8 fewer threes and 6.3% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.9, 41.9%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Thomas
|Out
|Ankle
|Nicolas Claxton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Hip
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Out
|Back
