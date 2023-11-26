The Chicago Bulls (5-12) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) on November 26, 2023.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Networks

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 47% from the field this season, the same percentage the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Brooklyn shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 3-5 overall.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at third.

The Nets average just 3.2 more points per game (115.1) than the Bulls give up (111.9).

Brooklyn has a 3-6 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Nets post 111.1 points per game at home, compared to 119.7 points per game on the road.

When playing at home, Brooklyn is allowing 11.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than away from home (121.1).

The Nets are averaging 14.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.8 fewer threes and 6.3% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.9, 41.9%).

Nets Injuries