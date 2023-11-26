Mikal Bridges is one of the players with prop bets available when the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls meet at Barclays Center on Sunday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

YES and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -122)

Sunday's points prop bet for Bridges is 23.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 22.2.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Get Bridges gear at Fanatics!

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -135) 7.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 14.5-point prop bet for Spencer Dinwiddie on Sunday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average (13.4).

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 3.5.

Dinwiddie has collected 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (7.5).

He has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.