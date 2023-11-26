Sunday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) and the Chicago Bulls (5-12) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges and the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as players to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, NBCS-CHI

Nets' Last Game

The Nets were victorious in their most recent game versus the Heat, 112-97, on Saturday. Bridges starred with 24 points, and also had six rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 24 6 3 2 1 3 Cameron Johnson 19 10 5 2 0 2 Dorian Finney-Smith 16 5 3 0 1 2

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges' numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 3.7 assists and 6.1 boards per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Lonnie Walker IV is putting up 15.4 points, 1.8 assists and 2.9 boards per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith is posting 11.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 3.1 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 23.0 6.6 3.7 1.3 0.5 2.1 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.4 4.2 6.4 0.4 0.2 2.2 Lonnie Walker IV 15.4 3.1 1.4 0.4 0.3 2.6 Cameron Johnson 11.2 4.0 1.8 0.8 0.1 1.9 Dorian Finney-Smith 9.3 5.5 1.4 0.3 0.6 2.3

