Nicolas Claxton plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Claxton, in his previous game (November 25 win against the Heat), put up 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

In this article, we dig into Claxton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.3 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 Assists -- 1.7 PRA -- 22.3 PR -- 20.6



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Bulls

Claxton is responsible for attempting 4.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

Claxton's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.6.

The Bulls are the 10th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bulls have conceded 46.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the league.

Conceding 27.2 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 22 7 6 3 0 1 2 1/4/2023 33 11 6 2 0 3 1 11/1/2022 35 10 10 2 0 1 0

