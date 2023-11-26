In the Week 12 tilt between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Parris Campbell hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Campbell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Campbell's 26 targets have led to 19 receptions for 106 yards (11.8 per game).

Campbell, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0

Rep Parris Campbell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.