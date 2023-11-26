Patriot teams will hit the court across four games on Sunday's college basketball slate. That includes the Norfolk State Spartans taking on the Colgate Raiders at Watsco Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Norfolk State Spartans vs. Colgate Raiders 11:00 AM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Abilene Christian Wildcats at Navy Midshipmen 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Boston University Terriers at Northern Colorado Bears 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 -

Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!