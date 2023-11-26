The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 100-98 win over the Heat (his last game) Barrett posted 18 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 18.5 20.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 PRA -- 27.3 PR -- 24.6 3PM 1.5 2.5



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 11.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Barrett's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 113.3 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked third in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

The Suns allow 25.2 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2022 27 12 4 2 1 0 0

