Will Saquon Barkley Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Saquon Barkley did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Looking for Barkley's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Barkley has run for 651 yards on 153 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and has 27 catches (37 targets) for 162 yards.
Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Giants have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Eric Gray (LP/ankle): 13 Rush Att; 27 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 1 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Giants vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Barkley 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|153
|651
|1
|4.3
|37
|27
|162
|4
Barkley Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|17
|63
|1
|6
|29
|1
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|93
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|21
|77
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|36
|128
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|16
|90
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|13
|66
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|14
|83
|0
|4
|57
|2
