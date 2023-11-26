Saquon Barkley did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Looking for Barkley's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Barkley has run for 651 yards on 153 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and has 27 catches (37 targets) for 162 yards.

Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Giants have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Eric Gray (LP/ankle): 13 Rush Att; 27 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 1 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Barkley 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 153 651 1 4.3 37 27 162 4

Barkley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 13 66 0 1 -5 0 Week 11 @Commanders 14 83 0 4 57 2

