New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New England Patriots. The Patriots are conceding the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 97.7 per game.

Barkley has run for a team-best 651 yards on 153 attempts (81.4 ypg), and Barkley has gotten into the box one time. As a receiver, Barkley has also hauled in 27 passes for 162 yards and four touchdowns.

Barkley vs. the Patriots

Barkley vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games The Patriots have let one opposing rusher to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New England this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

The 97.7 rushing yards the Patriots allow per outing makes them the ninth-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Patriots have totaled nine touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Patriots' defense is 18th in the NFL in that category.

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 73.5 (-115)

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in six of his eight opportunities this season (75.0%).

The Giants have passed 51.4% of the time and run 48.6% this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 309 rushes this season. He's handled 153 of those carries (49.5%).

Barkley has one rushing touchdown this year in eight games played.

He has 35.7% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 25 red zone rushing carries (52.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Barkley Receiving Insights

Barkley, in three of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Barkley has received 11.3% of his team's 327 passing attempts this season (37 targets).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 4.4 yards per target (134th in NFL).

Barkley has had a touchdown catch in three of eight games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Barkley has been targeted five times in the red zone (16.1% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 36 ATT / 128 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD

