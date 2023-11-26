Should you wager on Saquon Barkley hitting paydirt in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the New England Patriots, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Barkley, has carried the ball 153 times for 651 yards (81.4 per game), with one touchdown.

Barkley also has 162 receiving yards (20.3 per game) on 27 catches, with four TDs.

Barkley has one rushing TD in eight games.

In three of eight games this year, he has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Saquon Barkley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 13 66 0 1 -5 0 Week 11 @Commanders 14 83 0 4 57 2

