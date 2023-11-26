The Siena Saints (1-4) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MVP Arena. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Great Danes allow to opponents.

Siena has a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Great Danes are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Saints sit at 291st.

The Saints score 22.6 fewer points per game (58.8) than the Great Danes give up (81.4).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Siena posted 69.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).

The Saints ceded 65.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.4).

In terms of three-pointers, Siena performed better at home last year, making 7.4 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Upcoming Schedule