Sunday's contest that pits the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3) against the Siena Saints (1-4) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Albany (NY), who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 26.

The matchup has no set line.

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 74, Siena 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-4.1)

Albany (NY) (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Siena's record against the spread this season is 1-4-0, and Albany (NY)'s is 2-2-0. The Saints are 2-3-0 and the Great Danes are 3-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints average 58.8 points per game (355th in college basketball) while giving up 74 per outing (249th in college basketball). They have a -76 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 15.2 points per game.

Siena wins the rebound battle by five boards on average. It collects 30.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 292nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 25.4 per outing.

Siena makes 3.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.4 (317th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6.

The Saints rank 344th in college basketball with 80.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 335th in college basketball defensively with 101.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Siena has come up short in the turnover battle by 7.6 turnovers per game, committing 16.8 (360th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.2 (337th in college basketball).

