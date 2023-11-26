The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) will face the Siena Saints (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MVP Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Game Information

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Siena Rank Siena AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank
259th 68.6 Points Scored 67.3 292nd
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 75.2 316th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.2 266th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.6 149th
193rd 12.8 Assists 11.7 289th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.3 224th

