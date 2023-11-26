The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) will face the Siena Saints (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MVP Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Game Information

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Siena Rank Siena AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.2 266th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.6 149th 193rd 12.8 Assists 11.7 289th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.3 224th

