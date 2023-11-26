The Siena Saints (1-4) are favored (-1.5) to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MVP Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Siena -1.5 138.5

Siena Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Siena outing has gone over 138.5 points.

Siena has had an average of 132.8 points in its games this season, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Saints have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Siena has been less successful against the spread than Albany (NY) this year, putting up an ATS record of 1-4-0, as opposed to the 2-2-0 mark of Albany (NY).

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Siena 1 20% 58.8 131.6 74.0 155.4 137.3 Albany (NY) 3 75% 72.8 131.6 81.4 155.4 146.3

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The 58.8 points per game the Saints average are 22.6 fewer points than the Great Danes allow (81.4).

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Siena 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0 Albany (NY) 2-2-0 2-1 3-1-0

Siena vs. Albany (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Siena Albany (NY) 8-5 Home Record 5-6 7-8 Away Record 2-16 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 2-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

