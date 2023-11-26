Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-97 win over the Heat (his previous game) Dinwiddie produced 14 points, 11 assists and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Dinwiddie's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 13.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 Assists 8.5 6.2 PRA -- 23.2 PR -- 17 3PM 2.5 2.3



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Bulls

Dinwiddie is responsible for taking 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

Dinwiddie is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have allowed 111.9 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

The Bulls concede 46.5 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 27.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 14.1 makes per contest, 27th in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 31 10 3 9 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.