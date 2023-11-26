Stefon Diggs has a good matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles allow 248.1 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Diggs has a team-leading 895 receiving yards on 77 grabs (110 targets), with seven TDs, averaging 81.4 yards per game.

Diggs vs. the Eagles

Diggs vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 248.1 passing yards the Eagles concede per outing makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Eagles have put up 21 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). The Eagles' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-111)

Diggs Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this year, Diggs has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Diggs has 28.8% of his team's target share (110 targets on 382 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 110 times, averaging 8.1 yards per target (50th in NFL).

Diggs has hauled in a touchdown pass in five of 11 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored seven of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (20.6%).

With 13 red zone targets, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.1% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

