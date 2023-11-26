Will Stefon Diggs Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 12?
Will Stefon Diggs cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Diggs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: -137 (Bet $13.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Diggs' team-best 895 yards receiving (81.4 per game) have come on 77 catches (110 targets) and he has scored seven touchdowns.
- Diggs has had a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.
Stefon Diggs Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|13
|10
|102
|1
|Week 2
|Raiders
|7
|7
|66
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|12
|8
|111
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|120
|3
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|121
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|16
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|12
|6
|58
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|70
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7
|6
|86
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|8
|4
|27
|0
Rep Stefon Diggs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.