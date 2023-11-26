Stefon Diggs vs. the Eagles' Defense: Week 12 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will face the Philadelphia Eagles' defense and Reed Blankenship in Week 12 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Bills receivers' matchup against the Eagles secondary.
Bills vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|131.5
|12.0
|5
|28
|11.68
Stefon Diggs vs. Reed Blankenship Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs' 895 receiving yards (81.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 77 receptions on 110 targets with seven touchdowns.
- Through the air, Buffalo's passing attack has been consistently moving the chains, with 2,799 passing yards this season (fourth-most in NFL).
- The Bills rank fourth in the NFL in scoring with 26.7 points per contest and rank third in total yards with 372.2 per game.
- Buffalo averages 34.7 pass attempts per contest this year, ranking it 15th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Bills air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 48 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (45.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.
Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense
- Reed Blankenship has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 60 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Philadelphia has given up the ninth-most in the NFL at 2,481 (248.1 per game).
- The Eagles' points-against average on defense is 21.2 per game, 13th in the NFL.
- Philadelphia has given up over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Eagles have given up a touchdown pass to 19 players this season.
Stefon Diggs vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Reed Blankenship
|Rec. Targets
|110
|47
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|77
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.6
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|895
|60
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|81.4
|7.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|294
|2.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|2
|Interceptions
