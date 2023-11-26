The Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will face the Philadelphia Eagles' defense and Reed Blankenship in Week 12 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Bills receivers' matchup against the Eagles secondary.

Bills vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 131.5 12.0 5 28 11.68

Stefon Diggs vs. Reed Blankenship Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs' 895 receiving yards (81.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 77 receptions on 110 targets with seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Buffalo's passing attack has been consistently moving the chains, with 2,799 passing yards this season (fourth-most in NFL).

The Bills rank fourth in the NFL in scoring with 26.7 points per contest and rank third in total yards with 372.2 per game.

Buffalo averages 34.7 pass attempts per contest this year, ranking it 15th in the league.

In the red zone, the Bills air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 48 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (45.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense

Reed Blankenship has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 60 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Philadelphia has given up the ninth-most in the NFL at 2,481 (248.1 per game).

The Eagles' points-against average on defense is 21.2 per game, 13th in the NFL.

Philadelphia has given up over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Eagles have given up a touchdown pass to 19 players this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Reed Blankenship Rec. Targets 110 47 Def. Targets Receptions 77 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 895 60 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 81.4 7.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 294 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

