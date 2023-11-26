Sterling Shepard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 12 contest against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Shepard's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Sterling Shepard and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Shepard has been targeted 13 times and has six catches for 33 yards (5.5 per reception) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Shepard's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Sterling Shepard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Giants have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Darius Slayton (DNP/neck): 30 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Shepard 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 6 33 13 1 5.5

Shepard Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 1 4 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 1 13 0 Week 7 Commanders 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 4 1 2 1 Week 11 @Commanders 3 1 5 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.