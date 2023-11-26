Will Sterling Shepard Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Sterling Shepard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 12 contest against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Shepard's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Shepard has been targeted 13 times and has six catches for 33 yards (5.5 per reception) and one TD.
Sterling Shepard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Giants have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Darius Slayton (DNP/neck): 30 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 12 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Shepard 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|6
|33
|13
|1
|5.5
Shepard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|3
|1
|5
|0
