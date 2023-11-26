Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (5-0) at Williams Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Minnesota securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Seawolves' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in an 86-41 win over Delaware State.

Stony Brook vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stony Brook vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 68, Stony Brook 65

Other CAA Predictions

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

Based on the RPI, the Golden Gophers have zero wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 115th-most in Division 1.

Stony Brook 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Columbia (No. 92) on November 6

68-55 at home over Holy Cross (No. 132) on November 19

76-63 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 187) on November 15

82-61 on the road over Le Moyne (No. 261) on November 11

86-41 at home over Delaware State (No. 353) on November 22

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 18.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 72.9 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

18.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 72.9 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Sherese Pittman: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Gigi Gonzalez: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 34.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

13.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 34.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Shamarla King: 9.6 PTS, 63.0 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

9.6 PTS, 63.0 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Zaida Gonzalez: 9.6 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves' +104 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.4 points per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per outing (100th in college basketball).

