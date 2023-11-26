Stony Brook vs. Minnesota November 26 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (2-0) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Williams Arena. This contest will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
Stony Brook vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
