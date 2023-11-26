Trent Sherfield was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Sherfield's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Sherfield has been targeted 10 times, with season stats of 53 yards on seven receptions (7.6 per catch) and zero TDs.

Trent Sherfield Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Bills.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Sherfield 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 7 53 37 0 7.6

Sherfield Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 1 9 0

