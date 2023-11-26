New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 228.8 per game.

Robinson has put together a 239-yard year so far (26.6 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 32 passes out of 40 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the Patriots

Robinson vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Patriots give up 228.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is seventh in the NFL by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Watch Giants vs Patriots on Fubo!

Giants Player Previews

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson, in four of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has 12.2% of his team's target share (40 targets on 327 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.0 yards per target (107th in league play), racking up 239 yards on 40 passes thrown his way.

Robinson, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (7.1% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.