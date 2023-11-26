The New York Giants and the New England Patriots are scheduled to play in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Wan'Dale Robinson hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has accumulated a 239-yard campaign on 32 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 40 occasions, and averages 26.6 yards.

Robinson has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 4 35 1 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Commanders 4 3 35 0

