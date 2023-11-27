Alexis Lafreniere and the New York Rangers will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. If you're thinking about a bet on Lafreniere against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Lafreniere has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.

Lafreniere has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 19 games this season, Lafreniere has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Lafreniere has an assist in three of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Lafreniere hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 4 12 Points 2 8 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

