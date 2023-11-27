Artemi Panarin will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres meet on Monday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Panarin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Artemi Panarin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In nine of 19 games this year Panarin has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Panarin has a point in 16 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Panarin has an assist in 14 of 19 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Panarin has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 70 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 4 28 Points 5 11 Goals 4 17 Assists 1

