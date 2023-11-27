For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Barclay Goodrow a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

Goodrow has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Goodrow has zero points on the power play.

Goodrow averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 70 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 1 0 12:08 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:56 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-3 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:22 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:29 Away W 3-2 OT

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

