On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Blake Wheeler going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

Wheeler has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Wheeler has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 70 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 11:47 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:56 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:34 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:28 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 2-1

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

