Blake Wheeler and the New York Rangers will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Does a wager on Wheeler interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Blake Wheeler vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Wheeler has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.

Wheeler has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 19 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Wheeler has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 19 games this year, Wheeler has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Wheeler has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wheeler going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 70 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 3 6 Points 2 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

