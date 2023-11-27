Should you wager on Braden Schneider to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schneider stats and insights

  • Schneider has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Schneider has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 70 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schneider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:35 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:39 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:51 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.