We have high school basketball competition in Cayuga County, New York today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cayuga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Auburn High School at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 27

6:15 PM ET on November 27 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Cato-Meridian Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School