The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Chris Kreider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

Kreider has scored in 11 of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has scored two goals on three shots.

Kreider has picked up seven goals and two assists on the power play.

Kreider averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 70 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Bruins 3 2 1 17:35 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 17:18 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:19 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:27 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:58 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:49 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:37 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:42 Home W 2-1

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.