Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kreider's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chris Kreider vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 18:41 on the ice per game.

Kreider has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 19 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Kreider has a point in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Kreider has an assist in seven of 19 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kreider has an implied probability of 62.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kreider Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 70 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 4 20 Points 3 13 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.