Will Erik Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 27?
Should you bet on Erik Gustafsson to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- Gustafsson has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Gustafsson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 70 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|20:39
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|26:18
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|18:43
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 2-1
Rangers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
