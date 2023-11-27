The New York Rangers, Erik Gustafsson included, will meet the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Gustafsson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Erik Gustafsson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Gustafsson Season Stats Insights

Gustafsson has averaged 19:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Gustafsson has a goal in three of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Gustafsson has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Gustafsson has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Gustafsson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Gustafsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gustafsson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 4 14 Points 1 3 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

