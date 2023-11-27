Monday's game at Spiro Sports Center has the Iona Gaels (1-3) going head to head against the Wagner Seahawks (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 27). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-55 victory, heavily favoring Iona.

The Gaels' last contest on Saturday ended in a 71-62 loss to Stetson.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iona vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iona vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 68, Wagner 55

Other MAAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gaels had a +248 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 7.5 points per game. They put up 63 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball and allowed 55.5 per outing to rank 16th in college basketball.

In conference action, Iona averaged more points (64.5 per game) than it did overall (63) in 2022-23.

The Gaels scored 67.4 points per game at home last season, and 59.8 on the road.

At home, Iona conceded 53.5 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 57.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.