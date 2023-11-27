Can we anticipate Kaapo Kakko scoring a goal when the New York Rangers clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kaapo Kakko score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Kakko stats and insights

Kakko has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kakko has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Kakko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:48 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:28 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:37 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 2-1

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

