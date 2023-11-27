Will Kaapo Kakko Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 27?
Can we anticipate Kaapo Kakko scoring a goal when the New York Rangers clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Kaapo Kakko score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Kakko stats and insights
- Kakko has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kakko has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Kakko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 2-1
Rangers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
