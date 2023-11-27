The Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) take on the Fordham Rams (2-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rams have given up to their opponents.

Manhattan is 2-0 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Jaspers are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 31st.

The Jaspers score only 3.2 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Rams give up (68.8).

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Manhattan put up 68.5 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (66.8).

At home, the Jaspers gave up 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.5).

Manhattan drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (36.4%).

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule