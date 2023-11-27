The Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) face the Fordham Rams (2-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fordham vs. Manhattan matchup in this article.

Manhattan vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Manhattan vs. Fordham Betting Trends

Manhattan has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jaspers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Fordham has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Rams' five games have hit the over.

