Monday's game features the Fordham Rams (2-3) and the Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) squaring off at Rose Hill Gymnasium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Fordham according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.

The matchup has no line set.

Manhattan vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Manhattan vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 70, Manhattan 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: Fordham (-1.1)

Fordham (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Fordham has a 1-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Manhattan, who is 3-1-0 ATS. The Rams have gone over the point total in three games, while Jaspers games have gone over two times.

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers have been outscored by 10.0 points per game (posting 65.6 points per game, 321st in college basketball, while conceding 75.6 per outing, 280th in college basketball) and have a -50 scoring differential.

Manhattan is 246th in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 fewer than the 37.0 its opponents average.

Manhattan knocks down 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.6 (247th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8.

Manhattan has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (222nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (182nd in college basketball).

