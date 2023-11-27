Manhattan vs. Fordham November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Manhattan Jaspers (1-1) play the Fordham Rams (1-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Manhattan vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Fordham Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
Manhattan vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|Manhattan AVG
|Manhattan Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
