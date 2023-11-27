The Manhattan Jaspers (1-1) play the Fordham Rams (1-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Fordham Game Information

Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fordham Top Players (2022-23)

Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

Manhattan vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 67.2 294th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 70.4 191st 49th 34.2 Rebounds 29.2 306th 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 204th 12.7 Assists 12.3 237th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.1 294th

