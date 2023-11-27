The Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) are big, 11.5-point underdogs against the Fordham Rams (2-3) at Rose Hill Gymnasium on Monday, November 27, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Manhattan vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fordham -11.5 135.5

Jaspers Betting Records & Stats

Manhattan and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 combined points twice this season.

Manhattan has a 141.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.7 more points than this game's total.

Manhattan has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Manhattan has won in each of the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Jaspers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +450 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Manhattan has an 18.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Manhattan vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fordham 3 60% 67.0 132.6 68.8 144.4 138.1 Manhattan 2 50% 65.6 132.6 75.6 144.4 140.8

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

The Jaspers put up an average of 65.6 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 68.8 the Rams allow.

Manhattan vs. Fordham Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fordham 1-4-0 0-0 3-2-0 Manhattan 3-1-0 2-1 2-2-0

Manhattan vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fordham Manhattan 18-2 Home Record 5-9 6-5 Away Record 6-7 13-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 11-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

