In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Mika Zibanejad to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zibanejad stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:09 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 17:51 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:45 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:10 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:08 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.