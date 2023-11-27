The New York Rangers, with Mika Zibanejad, are in action Monday versus the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Zibanejad's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:41 per game on the ice, is +9.

Zibanejad has scored a goal in three of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Zibanejad has a point in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 19 games this season, Zibanejad has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Zibanejad's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 70 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 4 14 Points 5 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.